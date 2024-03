Harry Panayiotou, who plays for Sirens, was one of the scorers as his St Kitts & Nevis side secured a 3-1 comeback win against San Marino, on Wednesday.

Donning the number 9 shirt, Panayiotou scored his nation’s third goal just after the start of the second half.

For San Marino, this was their 137th straight game without a single win.

More details on SportsDesk.