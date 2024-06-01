ABBA’s secretary general has publicly chastised the party’s own leader Ivan Grech Mintoff, after he cited his role as party leader in a judicial protest filed earlier this month.

Grech Mintoff went to court to push for an apology from the Broadcasting Authority, after the authority’s CEO refused to allow him to take eggs into a televised political debate.

Grech Mintoff filed that judicial protest as ‘ABBA leader and representative’.

But on Saturday, the party said it had nothing to do with Grech Mintoff’s court battle and warned candidates “not to use the party or their party roles for personal reasons.”

In a statement signed by ABBA secretary general Simon Elmer, ABBA said that Grech Mintoff’s judicial protest was filed in his own personal capacity, and not in the party’s name.

“ABBA did not file any judicial protest against the CEO of the Broadcasting Authority, as reported in the media,” Elmer wrote, adding that the party “neither had nor has any involvement” in the matter.

Grech Mintoff founded ABBA in 2021 and has led the party throughout. His campaign as an MEP candidate for the upcoming June 8 elections has been characterised by a series of stunts involving him throwing eggs on the floor.