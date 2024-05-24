Ivan Grech Mintoff, leader of the right-wing ABBA political party, has called on the Broadcasting Authority to apologise for stopping him from taking half a dozen eggs into a television studio last week, and to allow him to protest at the BA offices instead.

Grech Mintoff, who is a candidate in the June 8 MEP elections, was stopped from entering the studio by Broadcasting Authority CEO Joanna Spiteri.

Spiteri told him he was not allowed to bring the eggs into the area, where the debate was being recorded. Grech Mintoff was due to take part in that debate.

"I need these eggs to protest,” Grech Mintoff had replied.

In a judicial protest filed on Friday, Grech Mintoff said that his right to peaceful protest had been violated by that refusal.

Grech Mintoff hit the headlines when he threw eggs in front of the prime minister during Labour's March 31 commemoration in Vittoriosa, protesting that Malta's neutrality was being undermined.

He repeated that stunt earlier this month, when he hurled an egg on stage and stormed out of a university debate, in protest over speaking time.

In his judicial protest, Grech Mintoff called on the BA to publicly apologise for not allowing him to protest.

He also called for the regulator to instead allow him to protest with his eggs at the BA’s headquarters in Ħamrun.

The protest was signed by lawyer Carmel Gatt.