Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that he was summoned to testify over the death of an individual after opposition leader Bernard Grech set out a "trap".

Sources confirmed that the individual he was referring to was Karl Gouder.

"A few weeks ago, the PL administration and I were invited for a coffee by the leader of the opposition at PN headquarters. It was a trap".

"After we left, Bernard Grech went straight to report us to the inquiring magistrate and told him that I was implicated in the death of a person," Abela said.

He said that he was summoned to court a few days ago to testify by the police's homicide squad before the magistrate.

"This is how cruel Bernard Grech is and how he is willing to do anything for power," Abela said.

Addressing Grech directly, Abela said: "You should be ashamed for what you did".

Abela was addressing Labour Party supporters in Gozo when he made the remarks.

During his speech, Abela did not specify which case he was referring to but several sources confirmed he was referring to the death of Karl Gouder.

Abela and the Labour Party administration met Grech and his team last September to sign a condolence book for Karl Gouder.

Sources said the PL and PN team discussed the circumstances surrounding Karl Gouder's death in that meeting.

Times of Malta understands that besides Abela, several members of the PL's administration were called to testify and were asked about the meeting.

Former PN MP Karl Gouder had just announced his intention to take on the role of PN general secretary when he unexpectedly died last September.

Soon after his death the PN called for authorities and institutions to "uncover what led to the tragic death" of Karl Gouder, who was on the verge of becoming the party's general secretary.

They also called on the public to come forward with any information.

The PL had made a similar statement.