Interior designer and architect Paul Cuschieri of Rebirth Design Studio shares his expertise in converting and extending the life of old buildings in Malta. This is the first in a series of articles exploring property restoration.

When it comes to buying a property, the options can be overwhelming. At Rebirth Design Studio, we understand the long list of considerations that come with such a significant decision. One question that should be front of mind is: should you choose a newly built property or take on the task of converting an older one?

Here, we delve into the rewards and challenges of transforming older properties, how to determine if a space is suitable for conversion, and practical ways to modernise while respecting a building’s historical charm.

Buying new vs converting old: which is right for you?

The quirks of historic buildings are certainly not for everyone’s tastes or requirements.

Accessibility between floors, humidity issues and tight layouts may seem like deal-breakers.

Properties in urban conservation areas also often tend to lack garages, which is an added layer of inconvenience when on-street parking is limited.

The decision to buy and convert an older property ultimately depends on how it will be used. Whether it is intended to be a cosy private home, a lucrative rental investment or a commercial space like a restaurant, the buyer’s goals will guide the design and functionality needed. A family home might focus on comfort and energy efficiency, while a business could prioritise accessibility and layout.

Nevertheless, newer is not always better. Many modern properties are built using cost-cutting techniques that cannot compare to the craftsmanship of older structures. While the cost of reproducing these traditional methods in new constructions today can be prohibitively expensive, restoring an older building can often yield quality and value unmatched by a brand new property.

Older buildings, when restored sensitively and adapted to modern needs, will increase in value the moment they are restored and refurbished. This resilience stands in contrast to new builds, which can either retain the same value, or even depreciate quickly as the market is saturated with such properties, especially those constructed with standard, mass- market materials and designs.

A well-maintained, historic property provides enduring quality and often delivers a stronger return on investment, making it a financially and culturally valuable asset.

Is your property a good candidate for conversion?

Several factors determine whether a property is worth converting.

Location is key. The area’s characteristics, any plans outlined by the Planning Authority, and commitments to neighbouring properties all impact the feasibility of your restoration project. Ease of access matters too; tight spaces or difficult-to-reach sites can increase costs or deter contractors altogether.

It is important to weigh the upfront costs

Next, assess the property’s structural condition. With restoration works becoming increasingly expensive, starting with a structurally sound building can save on substantial costs. Therefore, before committing to the project, we highly recommend having the property inspected by an architect to identify potential issues.

Pros and cons of restoring older property

Successful conversions embrace a building’s history and character, adapting the space to meet modern needs. A great project does not just preserve a building; it enhances its story and contributes to the next chapter – of both the property and community. Restoring older properties is an exercise in combining historical charm with modern comforts, offering the best of both worlds.

These projects also support environmental, economic and social sustainability. Reusing materials and spaces reduces waste, protects cultural heritage and fosters community identity.

By avoiding demolition, the character of local neighbourhoods is retained, ensuring Malta’s unique architectural heritage endures. Larger buildings converted for adaptive reuse of the space can benefit towns and residents far more than small, cookie-cutter contemporary units.

However, converting an older property is, generally speaking, more expensive than simply buying a new one, particularly because it requires a larger initial investment. This means that while the potential for value appreciation is greater with an older building, it is important to weigh the upfront costs.

How to blend heritage with modernity

Striking a balance between old and new begins with understanding the property’s origins. This includes researching the materials and techniques used during its construction era.

At Rebirth, we advocate for clearly distinguishing new interventions in a building through the introduction of contemporary materials, ensuring they complement – rather than suppress – the original fabric.

Modern interventions should remain subtle enough to allow a property’s early architectural features to take centre stage, while still being distinct enough to be recognised as deliberate design decisions. New additions should enhance a building’s story without overshadowing it, creating a harmonious dialogue between the old and the new.

Several modern technology systems can be integrated seamlessly into older properties without compromising their character. These include:

• Greywater and blackwater treatment systems, to improve water efficiency and sustainability;

• Green roofs, which act as thermal masses that regulate indoor temperatures;

• Insulated walls, to improve energy conservation;

• Under-floor cavities, especially at ground level, to combat rising damp;

• Thermal insulation beneath floors, to improve energy efficiency and reduce noise;

• Photovoltaic panels, to tap into renewable energy.

With thoughtful planning, you can create a home that respects the building’s heritage while offering modern comfort and functionality.

At Rebirth, we see every property conversion as a chance to preserve Malta’s cultural identity while crafting spaces that are timeless and uniquely yours.

