A retired construction worker with a 40-year drinking problem has been given “one last opportunity” to straighten himself out after he threw a chair at his wife and tried to attack her and his son.

The man, 65-year-old Sri Lankan national James Dominicus, later apologized for the incident and expressed regret, saying he did not remember anything about what had happened.

His wife turned up at the St Lucia domestic violence hub on Thursday morning at around 9:30am to report that her husband and father of three grown children had assaulted her.

The Wednesday afternoon incident was apparently triggered by some construction works next to the couple’s Birżebbuġa home.

The man complained about the works at around 2:30pm.

When his wife told him off about the way in which he tackled the issue, the incident turned violent, said prosecuting Inspector Christian Cauchi when giving an overview of the events leading up to the arrest.

The man first threw a dining room chair at his wife. Then he grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her.

When their grown up son intervened, the man grabbed a pair of scissors and tried to attack his son.

His wife later told the police that his long-standing alcohol problem was the cause of his troubles.

Following the latest scene, her landlord had advised her to seek police assistance.

The following morning she headed to the domestic violence hub and filed a report.

On Friday the elderly man, wearing a black sleeveless ‘Out to Party’ t-shirt, admitted to causing his wife and son fear of violence, insulting and threatening them.

The prosecutor said he had retrieved the scissors but not the knife used in the incident.

When questioned, the defendant denied the allegations, saying that he did not recall anything. But he did admit to a 40-year-long alcohol problem which “he never managed to address.”

After consulting his lawyer, the accused registered an admission.

Defence lawyer Victor Bugeja said that the accused regretted his actions and apologized for what could have happened.

He also wished to address his addiction. A treatment order and probation would be in order, said Bugeja.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, declared the accused guilty upon his own admission.

As for punishment, the court observed that the accused had admitted at the earliest opportunity, had apologized and showed remorse and needed immediate help.

The court thus issued a three-year probation order, coupled with a treatment order and restraining order for equal terms.

“I am giving you the last opportunity to address your alcohol problem. Make sure you make the best of it. This could be your last chance,” warned the magistrate as the accused nodded in understanding.