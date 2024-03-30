AC Milan strengthened their grip on second place in Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Fiorentina after an Adam Marusic header sunk Juventus in the final seconds at Lazio.

Stefano Pioli’s side closed the yawning gap separating them from runaway league leaders Inter Milan, who host Empoli on Easter Monday, to 11 points with well-taken goals early in the second half from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao.

But more importantly a sixth straight win in all competitions meant Milan took advantage of Juve’s single-goal defeat in Rome to move six points clear of their old rivals with eight games remaining.

Milan prevailed in Florence also thanks to a decisive display from Mike Maignan, who pulled off a series of good stops before and after Leao had danced past Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and rolled in the winner in the 53rd minute.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com