Bayern Munich lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, their first home “Der Klassiker” loss in a decade, allowing Bayer Leverkusen, who came back to win 2-1 over Hoffenheim, to go 13 points clear with seven games remaining.

Leverkusen’s victory put the onus on Bayern in Saturday’s late match, but the German champions lost at home with Dortmund scoring goals in each half through Munich-born Karim Adeyemi and defender Julian Ryerson.

Harry Kane had the ball in the net in the dying stages to give Bayern hope of a comeback, but the England captain’s goal was struck off for offside.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel sent “congratulations to Leverkusen”.

