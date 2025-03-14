An animal rights activist secured a temporary home for an abandoned dog, only to find out that he had already been euthanized.

Bruce, an 11-year-old male pointer tal-kaċċa (Maltese hunting dog), was left homeless after his owner died three weeks ago. The owner had been renting the property where Bruce lived, and after his death, the residence was reclaimed. Bruce was taken in by his owner’s family, but they did not want to keep him.

Animal activist Maria D’Amato was contacted to help find Bruce a new home and posted an appeal on her social media pages. At the time, all shelters were full. However, less than 24 hours later, she was informed that Bruce had been euthanized. To make matters worse, mere minutes after she learned of his death, Island Sanctuary and three foster homes came forward offering to take him in, but it was too late.

Explaining the situation on social media, D’Amato said: “If a vet is given the impression that a dog has no quality of life, no home, and no future, some will go through with euthanasia. If someone truly wants to get rid of their dog, they will find a way, and it will be done.”

D’Amato does not know which vet carried out the procedure. Speaking to Times of Malta, she elaborated on her concerns, saying: “If a vet has compassion and a conscience, they will do everything not to put that dog down. But if someone wants to get rid of a dog, they will find a way to do it.”

She said activists and sanctuaries hear of around 20 similar cases a day. She urged the public to take real action rather than offering empty promises. “If you see a dog needing to be taken in and can help, do it. Help. We can’t expect the sanctuaries to do everything.”

The Commissioner for Animal Welfare, Alison Bezzina, confirmed that the vet involved did not act illegally. “They have the discretion to put animals to sleep for whatever ethical and moral reasons they abide to. The law only prescribes that an animal is not made to suffer but put down humanely,” she said.

Bezzina also raised concerns about the increasing strain on shelters and sanctuaries, warning that if breeding is not controlled, cases like Bruce’s will become more frequent. “If we don’t take action now by controlling the breeding of all dogs and cats very seriously, this Bruce situation will become more frequent," she said.

She also warned that Malta could end up introducing kill shelters if nothing is done. She said she disagrees with the idea of kill shelters however, “if it happened in other countries that did not take proper action, it will happen here. Malta is no different.”