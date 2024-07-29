Activists placed a large banner with the word 'resign' on it outside the Central Bank on Monday as pressure builds on governor Edward Scicluna to step down.

The NGO Repubblika held a demonstration at the Central Bank demanding Scicluna leave his post after a court found there was enough evidence for him to face trial for fraud related to the privatisation of three hospitals.

"Edward Scicluna, if you have a shred of dignity, go," NGO president Vicki Ann Cremona said. "Time will tell whether you are guilty, but the sense of responsibility to your country should compel you to resign. Step down now, without delay."

The civil society protest echoes calls from the Opposition for Scicluna to go, while Prime Minister Robert Abela has strongly indicated he should resign.

Last week Scicluna was removed from his role as deputy governor of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

And on Sunday, Times of Malta reported that the government is planning to attempt to axe him from his role through a cabinet decision if he continues to refuse to step down and has already found a replacement for the role.

Scicluna might have a legal argument to challenge the government decision and he told Times of Malta last week that the Central Bank has its own rules and neither the government nor the opposition can compel him to resign.

Scicluna was appointed Central Bank governor in 2021 and his term is meant to lapse in 2026.

Activists laid a banner reading 'irreżenja' at the door of the Central Bank in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Around 20 people took part in the short demonstration on Monday morning.

Cremona said Scicluna was being egoistic, because he was clinging to his seat, despite knowing that he could be pushing away foreign investment to the country, putting people's jobs at risk.

"If he resigns, he won't die of hunger, mind you. He will have at least three pensions - one as a former MEP, another as a former minister, and another as a professor - and they're not the minimum pensions many people have," she said.

"Let us remind you that he had also gotten a €100,000 severance package to leave his ministerial job. We hope he's not expecting some other similar package to leave this role, because we will not accept that."

Around 20 people showed up for what was dubbed a 'pacific protest'. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cremona also said that Repubblika has formally asked the European Central Bank (ECB) to sack him.

Calls for Scicluna's resignation started in May when he, along with former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and 13 others, was arraigned in court over charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain related to the hospitals deal.

They all insist on their innocence, but Fearne had resigned immediately whereas Scicluna did not.