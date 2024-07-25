Edward Scicluna has no intention of resigning his Central Bank Governor role after a court decided on Wednesday he will be facing trial in connection with the hospitals' scandal.

Scicluna told Times of Malta on Thursday morning his position remained unchanged: “I will abide by the EU treaties. We [the Central Bank] is an independent institution. We have our own rules,” he said.

Since being charged in court last May in connection with the hospitals' scandal, Scicluna has maintained that neither the government nor the opposition can compel him to resign.

On Wednesday, a court ruled there was sufficient evidence for Scicluna and others - including former health minister Chris Fearne - to face trial over the scandal.

Scicluna’s role is governed by the EU treaty and European Central Bank statutes, which protect the autonomy of the Central Bank Governor.

In his comments to Times of Malta, Scicluna did not dissociate himself from a social media post seemingly blaming the Opposition for his predicament, and which appears to have been penned by himself.

“The EU rules are clear for every European governor. A governor is asked to resign only if found guilty of a crime. With all due respect, I will not give in to the pressure by Bernard Grech,” Scicluna said, referring to the Opposition leader.

On Wednesday morning, Grech urged the prime minister to ensure Scicluna's removal from the Central Bank.

Hours later, in comments to Times of Malta Robert Abela indicated he believed Scicluna should step down.

Scicluna acknowledged the mounting pressure but remained defiant.

“I might release a statement on this. The best thing for me would be to release a statement later on. I am taking advice about this,” he noted.

Appointed on January 1, 2021, Scicluna's five-year term as Governor of the Central Bank of Malta also includes membership in the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

He also serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) - a position appointed by the prime minister.

While the prime minister and the ECB cannot remove Scicluna from his Central Bank post, his role on the MFSA board is at the discretion of the premier.

Article six of the MFSA Act allows the Prime Minister to relieve a board member on grounds of inability to perform duties due to infirmity or misbehaviour.

“If the prime minister really means what he says, he has to start by removing Scicluna from the MFSA board.

"That would be a clear signal that Scicluna is no longer fit and proper to stay in his position as Central Bank Governor,” sources told the Times of Malta.

