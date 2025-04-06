Activists who are calling for development of Manoel Island to be cancelled shared their ideas for the space at an open day organised by MIDI, the project’s developers, on Sunday.

Members of the coalition, led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar set up a stand outside Fort Manoel to promote the campaign ‘Manoel Island: Post Għalina (A Place for Us)’.

The campaign calls for the creation of a publicly accessible park in the popular area in Gzira. MIDI was given the go-ahead to develop the site back in June 2000, but since then, speculation over the project’s end date has continued to mount.

The activists shared information about the campaign and gathered signatures for a parliamentary petition, which has already been signed by around 3,800 people.

In a statement, Moviment Graffitti and FAA urged the public to attend the open day and “experience this green open space in the urban core.”

“We believe that people appreciate and care for that which they know, so we are encouraging the public to meet us on Manoel Island throughout the day and to explore with us the shared dream of turning Manoel Island into a public, urban heritage park — open and accessible to everyone, all year round,” the NGOs said.

They reiterated that this is the first and likely last opportunity in the 25 years since the signing of the agreement to “reshape the future of Manoel Island into a space that benefits everyone.”

“Manoel Island falls within the Valletta UNESCO World Heritage Site buffer zone, but currently, a substantial part of the 30 hectare island is destined to be developed into residential and commercial buildings,” the group said.

Last April, MIDI’s CEO told Times of Malta the project could be completed by 2033, while explaining the project has been mired by delays over the years mostly because of archaeological finds in the area.

Reacting to the launch of the campaign, the company said the claims that the development of Manoel Island is at a crossroads were “false and misleading”.