Activists, organisations and residents came together on Saturday calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park.

The campaign, ‘Manoel Island: A Place for Us’ was launched on Saturday by a coalition of 29 civil society groups, including NGOs Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din L-Art Ħelwa and Għawdix.

Earlier this week, the campaign formally submitted a parliament petition calling for the creation of a publicly accessible park in the heavily urbanised locality. As of Saturday afternoon, at the time of writing, the petition received over 1,680 signatures. The petition requests are:

For the government and MIDI to negotiate the return of Manoel Island to the public.

For Manoel Island to become a public park.

For the planned residences and commercial spaces to be scrapped, and replaced with green open spaces and recreational facilities.

To restore and preserve the heritage sites of Manoel Island and make them accessible to the public.

Activists gathered at Manoel Island on Saturday, with a backdrop of urban towns Gżira and Sliema. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Addressing a news conference in an open space on Manoel Island, Robert Louis Fenech, a spokesperson of the campaign, said Manoel Island is located in the heart of an urbanised locality, and for many is an “oasis of peace” away from the traffic, noise and people in the cosmopolitan town of Gżira.

“We are very clear with our demands, that Manoel Island should be handed back to the people. We believe Manoel Island can be a green lung to benefit everyone,” he said.

Robert Louis Fenech, spokesperson for 'Manoel Island: A Place for Us' explains the campaign. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Manoel Island was granted to the MIDI Consortium in 2000 on a 99-year lease, with the company intending to develop the prime site in Gżira into a mixed use development. That development has remained in its embryonic stage and does not yet have a full PA permit.

Last year, the group’s CEO told Times of Malta the project could be completed by 2033, blaming delays mostly on archaeological finds in the area.

Despite the completion of restoration works on Fort Manoel, the site remains largely abandoned, with works on the project’s planned 323 residential units, restuarants, sports facilities, open spaces and marina all on standstill, waiting for a development permit.

Activists say MIDI's failure to develop the project means the government has the opportunity to activate clauses in the concession deal which established clear timelines for development. MIDI claims those clauses do not apply, because delays have been caused by factors outside its control.

Speaking during Saturday's event, Fenech said MIDI was required to complete 85% of all works by March 2026, with the government reserving the rights to rescind the agreements should the target not be met.

'We want a win-win'

Speaking to Times of Malta, Fenech said the ball is in the government’s court to find a solution with MIDI to ensure Manoel Island is returned to the public.

“The government can decide to negotiate with MIDI and find a solution for it being a public park.”

When asked if the activists want the government to go to court and if necessary spend taxpayer money to buy Manoel Island back, Fenech said the coalition wants to find a “win-win” solution.

“We in no way want agressive action, or for the government to take the contract by force and end up in court. What we want is a mutually beneficial agreement that leaves everyone happy and everyone gets what they want," he said.

Speaking during the conference, FAA activist Lara Bajada Young said the context Malta is in today is different from 25 years ago, when Manoel Island was handed over to private developers to turn it into luxury residences.

“This is not an attack on developers, but this is a fight for a brighter and greener future for Malta,” she said.

“We continuously speak about economic growth, but at what cost? The cost of not having green spaces, at the cost of always feeling suffocated as more buildings go up?”

She said many others feel there is no point in fighting, as "money always wins", but she said this time their voice will not be silenced.

"If we all pull the same rope, we can make a difference and see a different future for Manoel Island."