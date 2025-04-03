Updated 11.15am

One Armed Forces of Malta officer has been sacked and another one demoted following an internal army investigation into a drug heist in which over 100kg of cannabis was stolen from the Safi barracks.

In total, six officers were found guilty of 55 charges issued by the AFM after an internal investigation following the raid on the night of February 22.

The sacked soldier was responsible for monitoring 35 CCTV cameras at the barracks but was instead watching a film on a tablet and wearing earphones while thieves stole the drugs over three hours.

The demoted soldier was asleep instead of resting and ready to step in.

An administrative inquiry published last month had revealed the soldiers failings and the AFM launched its own disciplinary action.

On Thursday, the AFM said a total of 55 charges were issued against six personnel of different ranks within the army.

All of them were found guilty.

The charges were issued in accordance with the Malta Armed Forces Act.

"In the interest of the service, one individual was discharged from the AFM, while another was demoted. In total, the six personnel faced penalties amounting to 134 working days of forfeited pay, formal reprimands and official warnings," the AFM said.

"Official postings were also withdrawn, leading to loss of allowances and possible hindrance to future promotions."

Additionally, their deployments abroad have been cancelled and they will not be eligible for certain medals, a spokesperson confirmed.

Separately, six people are being charged in court with their involvement in the heist.

Sean Attard from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace from Marsa, Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay, Cleaven Pace from Marsa, and Christa Gauci are pleading not guilty to their involvement in the theft of 132kg of cannabis resin from a sealed container at the Safi barracks in the early hours of February 23.

A sixth person - Liam Stewart, 23, from Pieta - is facing separate charges in connection with the same theft.

During the compilation of evidence, four army officers, including a major, who were on duty that night refused to testify.