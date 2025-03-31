The daring theft of drugs from a supposedly secure compound belonging to the Armed Forces of Malta was shocking enough. Reading the published pages of the Valenzia inquiry report becomes at best perplexing, at worst disconcerting.

The retired judge highlighted what should have been common knowledge to the security forces and their political masters.

The country has a problem when it comes to the safe storage of court exhibits and, especially, large quantities of drugs and their destruction.

We also learn that the then chief executive officer of the Court Services Agency decided it would take months to repair a faulty incinerator, where drugs were being burnt. In fact, it was back in action in just two weeks.

It appears the seized drugs ended up in the custody of the armed forces as a stop-gap solution. The drugs were kept at the Freeport under armed police guard for eight long months only to be transferred to the Safi barracks in mid-January. The thieves targeted it just over a month later.

The security system, if it can be called that, failed miserably. Two skips partially masked the container and a number of floodlights were not working. Even the locks securing the container were found to be inadequate.

The soldier/s on duty did not carry out regular patrols, as ordered, and guard reports were not always duly filled.

The prime minister can hardly be faulted when he remarks that “common sense tells you that there have been shortcomings. From what is public knowledge so far, it seems that there have been shortcomings, and not small shortcomings”.

Robert Abela must now walk the talk, having declared: “There is no mercy for those who fell short, let me be clear.”

Most of the shortcomings existed even before the heist occurred. Yet, those administratively and politically responsible for the court and security remained passive, rather than putting preventive measures in place.

If he truly meant what he said, the prime minister cannot just be satisfied that six civilians are facing criminal charges in connection with the drugs theft.

Abela should enquire why the army has not yet disciplined the soldiers who flagrantly failed in their duties and their superiors. He should know why they did not ensure orders were scrupulously followed and why systems in place failed to serve their purpose.

He, surely, must be among those who wonder why four soldiers summoned in court could flatly refuse to testify at all, not object to answer specific questions. True, the criminal code lays down that no witness can be made to answer any self-incriminating question.

But the code of organisation and civil procedure also demands that a witness shall answer questions allowed by the court, which can also order detention until the witness is sworn and answered. So, clearly, questions have to be put first.

It emerges crystal clear from the inquiry that there was a lack of foresight, dereliction of duty and a flagrant disregard for orders.

The big bulk of the armed forces personnel serve and protect the country and its people loyally. No bad apples should be allowed to tarnish their reputation.

The Valenzia inquiry has given rise to serious doubts, particularly about homeland security. The sooner convincing replies are given and, more importantly, robust action is taken, the safer the country and its people will feel. It’s a shame that this incident has turned the AFM into a laughing stock.