The Malta International Airport welcomed a total of 983,182 passengers last month, making August 2024 the airport’s busiest month on record.

As demand for summer travel reached fever pitch, passenger volumes increased steadily throughout August to register a strong growth of 11.9% over the same month in 2023.

Daily passengers peaked on August 8, with 34,771 passengers arriving and departing on the airport’s busiest day of the month.

Growth in passenger numbers was experienced in parallel with an upturn of 14.3% in aircraft movements and an increase of 12.1%in seat capacity.

Seat occupancy on flights also registered strong growth to stand at 91.2% - the highest seat load factor to be recorded in 2024 so far.

MIA's top markets remained largely unchanged, with Italy and the United Kingdom topping the leaderboard with a combined market share of almost 45%.

Germany, however, overtook France to become the third-largest driver of passenger traffic for the month, while Spain regained the fifth spot for the first time since February.