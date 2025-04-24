Singer-songwriter Alexandra Alden has released the song that was disqualified from being considered for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Magnolia debuted on Thursday afternoon alongside a music video filmed at the National Museum of Archaeology.

The song was submitted by the former X Factor Malta judge to the Malta Eurovision Song Contest but was disqualified in December after being published early, violating competition rules.

Miriana Conte went on to win the Malta Eurovision Song Contest. She will represent the country at next month's Eurovision with Serving, which had to be retitled because of controversy around the original title Kant due to its phoenetic resemblance to an offensive English word.

Alden, a former X Factor Malta judge and established recording artist, explained that she had informed the public broadcaster (PBS) herself after discovering that a demo of the song had been posted online.

“I contacted PBS to tell them this was there (online) in fact, so I don’t get disqualified,” she said. “I found a Reddit thread of me performing the song inconspicuously alone on a beach. But since it was online it was against the rules.”

Alden said she contacted the person who posted the video, who took it down immediately, before she notified PBS. “I thought it was best to be honest,” she says.

And while the song got into trouble for being released too early, it is now the first single to be released from her upcoming album When is it too late?

Described by Alden as “British and American new wave folk with a Mediterranean warmth, it is the first time public will be able to hear the full version of Magnolia.

She said that the version leaked online was only a demo and that the track released on Thursday differs significantly.

“Magnolia explores themes of resilience and beauty breaking through the cracks,” Alden said, explaining that the track was inspired by her travels to Wales in March last year. “It was a much-needed beauty that broke through the dark winter,” she added, recalling sunrise walks and the sight of a magnolia tree blooming.

The music video was directed by Gideon van der Stelt and features choreography by Paolo Mangiola. “Cultural identity is very much a theme in my music,” Alden added.

The forthcoming album, scheduled for release on October 10, reflects what Alden described as a difficult period in her life following the breakdown of a relationship.

“It was a heartbreaking time and the whole album reflects this time in my life,” she said, noting that the album was also inspired by the writings of American author Sylvia Plath.