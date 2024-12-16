A song submitted by former X Factor Malta judge Alexandra Alden has been disqualified from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2025 after being published in violation of competition rules, the public broadcaster announced Monday.

In a statement, PBS said Alden’s song Magnolia was disqualified from Malta’s Eurovision song contest after it “received information” the song had been published prior to the end of November in violation of competition regulations.

“Following a thorough investigation and verification of the facts, PBS has taken the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the competition rules,” the broadcaster said.

The regulation cited by PBS says the lyrics and music of songs submitted to the competition must “not have been commercially released” before November 30.

In instances of songs being made available before the given date, including on social media, artists should inform PBS for the broadcaster to make a decision on their eligibility, the rules say.

The announcement comes just days after the 24 semi-finalists for the competition were revealed by Magic Malta’s hosts Daniel and Ylenia.

A jury and the public will select the winner, who will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland in May.

Concluding its statement, PBS - which broadcasts the Eurovision Song Contest on its TVM television channel - said it was “committed to maintaining a fair and transparent process for all participants”.

Alden declined to comment.