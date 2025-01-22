Alexandre Dreyfus, the net entrepreneur behind blockchain and sports pioneers Chiliz and Socios.com, has announced the launch of Qamar Ventures, an ambitious investment venture focused on transforming Malta’s digital media, technology, entertainment, and sports sectors.

With plans to invest €10 million over the coming years, Qamar Ventures aims to scale businesses, drive innovation, and solidify Malta’s position as a hub for creativity and technological growth in the Mediterranean.

“Qamar Ventures represents a bold step forward for Malta’s digital economy,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Qamar Ventures. “Having lived in Malta for 15 years and with my company headquarters based here, I see enormous untapped potential in the talent and opportunities the local sector offers. This venture is my commitment to continue investing directly in Malta’s growth and helping it thrive as a centre for innovation and excellence.”

Dreyfus’s journey as a tech entrepreneur began at the age of 18, when he founded his first company, Mediartis, a web agency he sold to Publicis Group in 1998. Building on that success, he launched Webcity, a digital tourist guide that expanded to 80 employees before being acquired by Yelp. These early ventures paved the way for his global success with Chiliz and Socios.com, where he revolutionised fan engagement and sports platform interactions using blockchain technology. Now, through Qamar Ventures, Dreyfus is returning to his entrepreneurial roots with a focus on fostering growth and innovation in Malta’s evolving digital ecosystem.

At the heart of Qamar Ventures is a commitment to consolidating and scaling Malta’s digital ecosystem by investing in media, technology, entertainment, sports, and e-commerce. With an investment plan of €10 million, the venture will focus on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships that amplify Malta’s global competitiveness while empowering local entrepreneurs.

“Our mission is to build a sustainable ecosystem where innovative ideas and local talent can thrive,” said Dreyfus. “By injecting liquidity and uniting businesses under one vision, we aim to make Malta a centre of excellence for digital innovation in the Mediterranean.”

Qamar Ventures expects to announce its first deals and developments over the coming months, further underlining its commitment and intent to transform Malta’s digital landscape. These initial steps will demonstrate the venture’s strategy in action and set the stage for long-term growth across multiple sectors.

Qamar Ventures also aims to launch and scale new platforms and services, addressing evolving industry demands while creating tangible value for businesses and audiences. By supporting local talent and providing critical resources, the venture will lay the groundwork for Malta’s leadership in the digital, entertainment, and sports sectors, regionally and beyond.