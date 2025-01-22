The Government of Malta has recently announced that it is working on launching Malta Vision 2050 with the aim of improving the quality of life of citizens and commit to create a brighter more inclusive, and sustainable future.

In the process of drafting this vision, various stakeholders are being invited to put their views to paper from the very start of it all.

Various stakeholders are being invited to put their views to paper from the very start of it all.

In fact, Envision 2050 is a business convention being organized for this very purpose to allow businesses and self-employed to engage, contribute, and be part of shaping Malta’s journey toward 2050, ensuring a legacy of well-being, equity, and opportunity for generations to come.

The Convention, which will take place between January 29-31 at the MCC Valletta, will discuss the framework proposed to address key areas critical to Malta’s future success.

The framework will be under discussion at Envision2050, through the organization of four workshops titled Sustainable Economic Growth, Quality of Life, Self-Sustainability and Smart Land Usage.

Positive feedback has already been registered from various businesses as well as self-employed who would like to put their ideas forward with the intent to contribute to a more prosperous future. Registrations for these workshops are still open and one can register by visiting envision2050.gov.mt.