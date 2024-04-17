Alfa Romeo’s good-looking Stelvio Quadrifoglio has already established a reputation as being a performance SUV that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Unlike rivals, this high-riding model has been handed all the flamboyance and character of a ‘regular’ go-faster model like a saloon or hatch but has the added benefit of extra space and versatility.

It’s been subjected to a series of upgrades and refreshes over its lifespan, too, but Alfa believes there’s room for one more. That brings us to this, the newly updated Stelvio Quadrifoglio – but what does it bring to the table and is it enough to fend off the likes of Porsche’s Macan? We’ve been finding out.

