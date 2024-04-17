Alfa Romeo’s good-looking Stelvio Quadrifoglio has already established a reputation as being a performance SUV that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Unlike rivals, this high-riding model has been handed all the flamboyance and character of a ‘regular’ go-faster model like a saloon or hatch but has the added benefit of extra space and versatility.

It’s been subjected to a series of upgrades and refreshes over its lifespan, too, but Alfa believes there’s room for one more. That brings us to this, the newly updated Stelvio Quadrifoglio – but what does it bring to the table and is it enough to fend off the likes of Porsche’s Macan? We’ve been finding out.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.