The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has donated more than €2 million to worthy causes over the past four years, the foundation’s chairman announced as it celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday.

Set up by Alf. Mizzi and Sons Ltd back in 2004, the foundation seeks to promote and safeguard social solidarity, Maltese heritage, education and environment.

Its parent company employs over 1,800 people through its various subsidiaries in multiple sectors, from food importation to leisure and retail stores, restaurants and MIDI Plc.

Speaking at an event to mark the foundation’s 20th “birthday”, Julian Sammut recalled how one of the first projects the foundation funded was the restoration of a historic fountain in Lunzjata Valley in Kerċem, Gozo, along with Din L-Art Ħelwa.

Two decades later, the foundation has assisted hundreds of social, cultural and environmental organisations and their causes.

"Setting up the Foundation was one of the most impactful decisions in the history of Alf Mizzi and Sons," Sammut said.

The foundation is best known for its involvement in Soup Kitchens, including Dar Papa Franġisku- a joint venture with Caritas Malta and the government, il-Kċina ta’ Marta and the ‘dark’ soup Kitchen at tal-Virtu, which began as Solidarity Meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation is also a major supporter of the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, which provides food for a few weeks to hundreds of families temporarily facing a crisis.

Sammut said the distribution of food has remained the foundation’s biggest investment.

“We didn’t plan it that way, but we realised there is so much need out there,” he added.

“The food effort has been nothing short of remarkable, through food banks and soup kitchens, and the Foundation now provides around 125,000 meals per year, which means more than 350 people are benefitting daily,” Sammut said, and thanked the hardworking NGOs involved in the sector.

“The foundation has managed to do so much good with so many people, in so many ways,” he said.

Over the years the Foundation has received hundreds of requests, from food donations to a strange request for a photocopier to be used towards the beatification of the Maltese Catholic Benedictine nun, Maria Adeodata Pisani.

The foundation has also been wary of tricksters pretending to require its help.

“It’s not easy to find the right partners. There have been times we have been let down, or we felt our money was not spent as well as it could have been, but over the years we have built up several partnerships, and thanks to that, we now can invest our money effectively and with peace of mind.”

The foundation has also involved itself with environmental NGOs such as Żibel and Coast is Clear, which rally scores of volunteers to clean up the environment and to raise awareness.

This summer, the Alfred Mizzi Foundation sponsored 200 heavy-duty PVC sacks for the Żebbuġ local council to be used as drip irrigation for the trees in the town’s public spaces. Sammut said the foundation has also invested in numerous tree-planting projects.

On the cultural aspect, the Foundation has also financed the new state-of-the-art Tapestry Chamber, which will form part of the new museum at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Another large organisation the foundation is involved with is Programm Tbissima, an organisation headed by President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro that assists children coming from difficult backgrounds.

Sammut said the foundation’s largest-ever investment is the Caritas Community Centre, a state-of-the-art hub that was the brainchild of President Emeritus George Abela, who was also present at the event.

“Today over 2,000 people make use of this centre,” Sammut said.

Lastly, but just as important as the rest, Sammut said soon the Foundation, together with Caritas will host its annual Christmas Day lunch at the Archbishop’s Curia- better known as L-Ikla ta’ Arcisqof.

On the day, the corridors of the Curia will be decked with decorated tables so 500 guests may enjoy a festive menu in company.

“The chatter of happiness and excitement is contagious, here the flotsam and jetsam of our society come together, rather than being alone to enjoy themselves. Nobody will be alone.”

He thanked all the wonderful people who have been involved in the numerous causes the foundation has been part of.

Speaking during the event, Archbishop Charles Scicluna thanked the Foundation for all its hard work.

"This is a very concrete witness of corporative responsibility, and the will to use wealth for the good of society," he said.