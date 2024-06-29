At first, people in Żebbuġ didn’t know what to make of the green sacks lying under trees in the town’s public spaces.

It turns out that this was a new watering system. Instead of having the trees watered by hose, the local council is using the sacks for drip irrigation.

The sack is made of heavy-duty PVC holding over 70 litres of water that slowly drips into the soil over a span of eight to 10 hours.

The project, sponsored by the Alf. Mizzi Foundation, was launched in May as the local council’s last environmental project for that legislature.

They are the standard in Europe because they are such an efficient system - Steve Zammit Lupi

Councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, now the new mayor following the June 8 election, introduced the initiative to the locality after spotting sacks used for watering on a trip abroad.

“I thought this could easily be replicated at home,” he said. “They are the standard in Europe because they are such an efficient system.”

The method reduces the amount of water lost from heat and evaporation, retains humidity and gives the roots a much better chance of absorbing water.

Over the last few weeks the new watering system has generated interested from other councils, farmers and tree enthusiasts.

Zammit Lupi said: “As a local council we have limited financial resources so we are grateful for the Alf Mizzi Foundation’s impact.”

The foundation bought 200 sacks for the council at a cost of €2,500. It will be spending a further €7,500 on future green projects that have yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for the Alf. Mizzi foundation said they had collaborated with the local council on this project because they believe that Zammit Lupi’s vision melds well with its commitment to promote the environment and heritage.

“By partnering with the council, we are empowering green projects to improve the quality of air we breathe and create a sustainable future for our community,” a foundation spokes­person said.