Two men accused of supplying the bomb used to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday visited the Bidnija site where she was blown up.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius are facing trial for allegedly supplying the bomb placed inside the journalist's car in October 2017. They deny the charges.

Vella and Agius visited the Bidnija site under tight surveillance, as part of a site visit in the trial by jury they are facing.

Convicted killer Vince Muscat, who is the prosecution's star witness in the case, walked jurors through the final days and hours of the journalist’s life, as he and brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio observed her movements prior to detonating the bomb.

The Bidnija vantage point which killers used to spy on Caruana Galizia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Jurors were also taken to a vantage point overlooking the Caruana Galizia family home, from which Muscat and the Degiorgo brothers kept watch on her.

They were also taken to a police-controlled site in Pembroke where the remnants of Caruana Galizia's blown-up car are kept.

Saturday's site visit also saw jurors visit a garage on the outskirts of Mosta, which a man, John Bugeja, told police he rented on behalf of Robert Agius under duress.

George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred, who is not charged in this case, are serving 40-year prison sentences after admitting to their role in the Caruana Galizia assassination. Muscat was handed a 15-year sentence for his role, after reaching a deal with prosecutors to testify against his co-conspirators.

Muscat was also handed a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

George Degiorgo, Jamie Vella, Robert Agius and his brother Adrian have all been charged with complicity in Chircop’s murder. They deny the charges.

Saturday's site visit followed a similar one on Friday, during which they visited the garage complex where Chircop was shot dead and then followed the getaway route as described by Muscat. They were then taken to Marsa, to the area where the murder weapon - a revolver - was allegedly dumped.