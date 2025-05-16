Jurors in the ongoing murder trial of four men accused in the assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop were taken to key locations linked to the crime during a site visit on Friday.

Following the morning court session, the accused, jurors, reserve jurors, prosecutors, civil lawyers, and defence teams travelled to Birkirkara, where they began their visit at the garage complex where Chircop was fatally shot in 2015. Jurors were accompanied by state witness Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, who has previously testified about his role in the murder.

Vince Muscat (centre)

Garage number 46, where Chircop kept his car and was ambushed, was the first stop. Muscat provided a walkthrough of the crime scene and recounted details of the killing. The group then followed the getaway route allegedly used after the murder, as described in Muscat’s testimony.

The next stop was a garage in Santa Venera, where the perpetrators are said to have abandoned the stolen vehicle used in the crime and disposed of the weapon, allegedly by George Degiorgio or Jamie Vella.

Jamie Vella. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Finally, the jurors were taken to a flat in Santa Venera rented by Vella, where Muscat said he and Degiorgio changed clothes after the murder. The garments were placed into a large garbage bag and thrown away.

Robert Agius entering the police van after the on site visit. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The courtroom site visit forms part of the trial by jury of Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio, who all deny involvement in the murder of Chircop. Vella and Robert Agius are also charged with supplying the bomb used in the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The trial continues before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.