Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi on Monday pleaded not guilty to setting two cars on fire in Marsascala last week.

Azzopardi, known as 'El Chapo of Malta', was arraigned in court in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of setting the cars on fire in the early morning of March 5 in Triq il-Gardiel.

He was also charged with unlicensed possession of a loaded firearm, drug possession (cocaine and cannabis), recidivism and money laundering.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty.

Police inspector Shaun Pawney told court that around 3.15am, police received reports of two cars set on fire in Marsascala. He said according to investigations, one car was set on fire, and, as a consequence, another car that was close by, caught fire.

Pawney said the police collected CCTV footage in the area and realised the arson attack was similar to one that happened in November of last year in Żabbar.

CCTV footage from the Marsascala attack showed two men in a Peugeot 108. This same car was caught on tape in November in Żabbar.

The police traced the car to Azzopardi's ex-partner. She told them that while the vehicle had remained in her name, it was Azzopardi who was using the car. She told police Azzopardi had started using the car sometime in November.

While the police were investigating the arson attack, an inquiry, led by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, was also launched.

The police arrested Azzopardi on March 8.

Cocaine, cannabis and a loaded revolver and around €2,000 were found in the car.

Bail was not requested and Azzopardi remained under arrest.

Last year, Azzopardi was spared being charged with a set of domestic violence charges against his long-term partner, seven months after she first forgave him of similar accusations.

On that occasion, he was also charged with the unlicensed possession of a firearm and breaching the conditions of previous bail decrees granted to him.

Seven months earlier - in August 2023 - a court heard how Azzopardi had allegedly threatened to throw his girlfriend off a balcony and throw acid on her to maim her in a text message.

Back then the woman had chosen to forgive him and said she had only reported him in heat of the moment.

Just one month before, a conviction against him for having seriously injured a man back in 2015 was quashed owing to a date error.

In 2019, Azzopardi was arrested and charged with heading a nationwide drug operation that earned him the nickname El Chapo ta’ Malta.

Police raided drug dens in Birkirkara, Balzan, Marsa, Gżira and Pieta as part of that operation, as well as Azzopardi’s rented villa in Madliena, where they found wads of cash hidden inside the walls of a shower.

On Monday, Magistrate Charmaine Galea handed a protection order to the drivers of the damaged vehicles.

A freezing order was also handed to Azzopardi.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca were defence counsel to Azzopardi.

Lawyers Daniel Tabone and Joseph Camilleri Azarov appeared for the Attorney General.