Ambassadors from several countries joined forces with the Ukrainian community in Malta on Monday to commemorate the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“This war is about more than Ukraine,” the Embassy of the Netherlands in Malta wrote on Facebook in a joint message of solidarity by the European diplomatic missions based in Malta. “For the whole of the EU, our security, human rights and international law are under pressure.”

A number of ambassadors posed in a group photo on the steps of Whitehall Mansions, where several embassies are based, holding the Ukrainian flag.

The Foundation for the Ukrainian Community of Malta organised a public gathering outside parliament as a “moment of remembrance for those who lost their lives, an expression of gratitude to Ukraine’s defenders, and a reminder to the international community that the fight for Ukraine’s freedom and global democracy continues.”

The commemorative event opened with a prayer for a just peace in three languages, Maltese, English and Ukrainian. The German ambassador Tanja Beyer, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Malta Ian Scerri and representatives of the Malta Emigrants commission and the Franciscan Welfare Association addressed the group of people who were carrying flags and posters.

Representatives of the embassies of France, the United Kingdom and Poland joined the community and members of the clergy from the Metropolitan of Pidisia Job, the Fathers of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish in Malta to reaffirm solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Commission Representation in Malta hosted a screening of the short documentary "Ukraine: In the Line of Fire" by Maltese award-winning journalists Neil Camilleri and Giuseppe Attard.

A new documentary is being planned to continue shedding light on the realities of the war.

The events were held as part of the global campaign “Stand with Ukraine – Unite for Ukrainian Victory” organised by the Ukrainian World Congress and spanning over a 1000 events held in 655 cities of 78 countries around the world.