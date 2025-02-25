The Malta Ranger Unit is appealing the Court’s decision to acquit a person who had been charged with threatening one of its rangers.

Environment activist and Majjistral Park ranger Cami Appelgren had filed a police report in December 2022 after a person had “jumped out” in front of her car while she was driving along a public road and prevented her from continuing.

The person threatened the Ranger even though there was a minor in the car. The incident was captured on camera and immediately reported to the police.

The case was first heard in court in February 2023 and scheduled for sentencing in May 2023.

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday the Malta Ranger Unit said every single sitting was cancelled and postponed and the sentence was finally delivered this month, two years later.

The MRU said that the ranger, who was in court for the sentencing, was not given the reason for the acquittal and “the email with the request for more information was, until today, not answered.”

An appeal to the decision was filed on Tuesday, just in time as appeals have to be submitted within four working days from the sentencing.

“Cases like these ones are making it evident why many people fear reporting. The victims and witnesses are, in too many cases, not kept updated, leaving them to fend for themselves or not being aware of how to.”

The MRU reiterated that it continues to take a “strong stance” against intimidation and every case will be reported to the police and fought in court.

“Environmental defenders have a right to safeguard nature and also carry out their work without fearing violence and risk their safety, on duty or off,” the MRU added.