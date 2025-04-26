An ambulance called to Gozo’s St George’s square to save a man who was having a heart attack had to wade through tables, chairs and shop stands as it struggled to get into the square.

The driver even had to get out of the ambulance and move the tables and chairs himself while a man was fighting for his life inside the church.

The incident is the latest in a pattern of access issues plaguing the controversial square, all stemming from the obstruction of public land by businesses around the square and along the narrow street leading into it.

The victim’s sister fears precious time could have been lost in the process, as her brother is now in the ITU, and the St George’s parish priest – who has been up in arms against businesses’ inconsiderate behaviour – slammed the uncontrolled “abuse” that led to the current state of affairs.

How the latest incident happened

The incident unfolded last Wednesday, the feast day of St. George, as 62-year-old George Cefai, a devout parishioner, visited the Basilica shortly before 9am to participate in his patron saint's mass.

Witnesses told Times of Malta that just before the mass started, he fainted, and an ambulance was called on site.

When the ambulance arrived, it found the road leading to the square was obstructed by shop stands, sources told Times of Malta, so paramedics got out of the ambulance, rushed towards the church and began performing CPR on Cefai, by which point it had become clear that he was suffering from a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the ambulance was still trying to find a way to reverse into the square through the narrow street.

A video published by NET News showed the moment the ambulance was attempting to reverse into the square.

A heroic paramedic

A video published by NET News this week shows the moment the ambulance arrived on site. It is seen reversing slowly into tables and chairs in the square.

The ambulance driver is then seen getting out of the vehicle and moving some tables and chairs himself, to gain better access, before a police officer walks over to help him.

People look on in disbelief and someone is heard in the background saying “what a disgrace” (‘X’għarukaża’).

Sources said the paramedics on duty acted heroically to find every way they could to save the man’s life as quickly as possible.

It is unclear whether the obstructions led to significant delays that could permanently impact Cefai’s chances of survival or his long-term health, but medical sources and witnesses on the scene said that even if not, they certainly did not help the already-dire situation.

Victim's sister speaks out

Cefai’s sister, Josette Cauchi, spoke to Times of Malta on Friday.

“I knew there was a problem in the square, but now that it hit me, and I’m seeing someone I love go from living normally to fading away in front of us, it’s just horrible,” she said.

“George was full of life and would go to church often, helping with the mass and other religious events.”

Watching the footage of the ambulance in the square also hit her hard. She could not believe how nobody seemed to be helping police and the ambulance driver move tables and chairs out of the way fast enough.

“Why did the driver have to come out of the ambulance to move them himself? Where is the humanity?"

‘The next day it was business as usual’ – parish priest

The Basilica’s parish priest, Fr Joseph Curmi, has been fighting to safeguard the area's public spaces for months, and following the incident he voiced his profound distress with Times of Malta, slamming the “abuse” by shop owners who routinely block access to the square with their stands, hindering even pushchairs.

“How can we accept that an ambulance is not allowed to get in to assist someone? How can we accept that shop owners sometimes stand around, unwilling to move their stands and even argue with first responders or the police?" he said.

“How arrogant is that? And if they do that to police and paramedics, just imagine what our young couples and families go through in weddings and at funerals.”

He accused shop owners of knowingly exploiting the lack of enforcement, saying: "The owners know that serious enforcement is not and never will be carried out by anyone. And with their attitude, they are doing everything to try and wear people out and discourage them so that the road remains inaccessible”.

The next day it was business as usual, he added.

Gozo, Health Ministers slam abuse

In a reply to questions the Gozo Ministry stated that while enforcement was not its direct responsibility, it had taken action “several times” and was coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the law is upheld.

“The Ministry agrees that enforcement must be ongoing to ensure that order is maintained at all times of the day and that the necessary actions are taken with the full force of the law. It is unacceptable that the abuse of a few is causing inconvenience to many,” a spokesperson said.

Contacted for comment, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the government was exploring procuring slimmer ambulances for better access to tight spaces. However, health sources pointed out that even smaller vehicles would struggle if the narrow street remained lined with obstructions, making it difficult even for paramedics with stretchers to pass.

Abela said that in emergencies, responders should not face obstruction and that everyone should immediately clear the way for emergency vehicles.

“Why should an emergency responder argue with anyone to do their work in an emergency? If first responders found obstruction, that’s not on,” he said.

“The Ministry’s stance is equivocal. In isolated incidents of this type, we have only two concerns – the patient in distress and our employees striving to do their duty,” he said.

Meanwhile, several Nationalist MPs, councillors and candidates have also taken on the cause over the past months, calling for more enforcement and respect for the public.