An elderly man who fainted in St George’s Square had to be carried off on a stretcher after the ambulance could not get to the Gozo pjazza on Friday morning.

Victoria parish priest Joseph Curmi told Times of Malta that such episodes were a common occurrence because shops in the area set up merchandise displays on the street leading to the square. This makes it impossible for ambulances to drive through the already narrow road leading to the basilica.

“We are not against business, but people’s rights also need to be upheld. That includes accessing emergency services and the opportunity to hold community events,” Curmi said.

Health sources said the man was eating at the square when he suddenly fainted. His condition is not known.

PN candidates Beppe Galea and Frank Anthony Tabone, and Gozo shadow minister Alex Borg have both raised concerns over the square's accessibility.

Referring to Friday’s incident, Galea said that carrying the man through the square was “a serious shortcoming for the person’s dignity”.

He said Victoria residents felt they were being "steamrolled" as they faced "blatant injustices and daily inconveniences".

On Thursday the Victoria parish had already raised concern over the government’s proposed master plan for the square.

“No one was consulted on this so-called ‘master plan,’ and the result is clear—rather than solving existing problems, it will only create more! This is a master plan that proposes the impossible if not outright contradicting Transport Malta’s own policies,” the parish, led by Fr Curmi, said.

PN MP Borg endorsed the parish's position on the government's proposed plan, saying “the new plan shows that the square will become even more congested, without actually benefiting anyone".