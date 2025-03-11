Ambulance driver Eros Galea, 36, of Żejtun was arraigned in court on Tuesday and accused of the involuntary homicide of nursing aide Joseph Grech in a May 25 traffic accident just outside Mater Dei Hospital.

The 36-year-old from Żejtun pleaded not guilty to reckless driving, causing Grech's death and seriously injuring Maria Miron, 54, in the same accident.

Grech was declared dead on the spot while Miron was critical for a number of days.

Inspector Darryl Farr and AG lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili assisted the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Maria Navarro appeared for the victim's family while David Bonello and Joseph Borda appeared for Miron.