WasteServ, the government's waste management company, has issued a call for tenders for the design, building and operation of a processing plant for organic waste.

The plant will be located within the ECOHIVE facility (in Magħtab) and is projected to cost €75 million.

Wasteserv said in a statement that the past few years had seen a consistent increase in the collection of organic waste.

The new plant is expected to be commissioned in 2028 and handle 74,000 tons of waste, which will be converted into energy and high-quality compost.

The company said that last year it processed 35,000 tons of organic waste, an increase of 67% in two years, producing enough energy to power 967 homes for a year. 2,701 tons of compost were also produced.

Wasteserv said an Environmental Impact Assessment had noted the environmental benefits of the project, and with its location having been identified, works can start as soon as the contract is awarded.

The call for tenders closes on June 10.