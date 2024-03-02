Carlo Ancelotti insisted Real Madrid ‘must not forget what happened’ as the La Liga leaders return to Valencia Saturday where forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused last season.

Racist chants were hurled at Vinicius during Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat at Valencia last May, sparking an international outcry.

The Brazilian international has faced racial abuse since he joined Real in 2018 and the latest incident kicked up a storm over whether Spain is doing enough to stamp out racism in football.

Ancelotti said he was happy with the way Valencia reacted.

