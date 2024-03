Malta lost its six group game in the U-21’s European Championship qualifications after falling to Belgium, on Thursday.

Coach Ivan Woods could not count on the suspended Mattia Veselji while he handed the U-21’s debut to Western Sydney Wanderers midfield Dylan Scicluna.

Belgium forged ahead through Romeo Vermant who made the most from a corner-kick situation when heading home past Hugo Sacco.

More details on SportsDesk.