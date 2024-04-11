Obituaries

ELLUL. On April 7, MARIO, aged 67, owner and managing director of SYSS Company Ltd. (Grech & Ellul), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Jennifer, his children Rebecca, Petra, Yani and Kyle, their partners, grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema tomorrow, Friday, April 12, at 9am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am followed by burial at the Naxxar cemetery. At Mario’s request, the family would like you to honour him by wearing a touch of white. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On April 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr JOSEPH MALLIA, OFMCap, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his brothers: Carmelo, Anthony, H.E. Emmanuel and his sister Grace, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, April 12, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ST. JOHN. On April 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESA, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever remembered by her daughter Helga and her partner Dean, Maphine, widow of her son Henry Martin, her grandsons Andrew, Christopher, Aidan, Kieran and their families, her sisters, her nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends, and the community at St Catherine’s Home in Attard. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 12, at 2pm, for the Attard parish church. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the family’s grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORPIANO. On April 9, at Mater Dei hospital, PAUL, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Luana, Daniela and Luca, grandchildren Isaac, Antonio, Benjamin, Samuel and Adam, his brothers Louis, Simon and his sisters Margaret and Nanette, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, April 13, at 10am, at the Basilica of our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIVIENNE. Today the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by all the family. Rest in peace.

ATTARD – JOSEPH (Dr Peppino). In loving treasured memory of a very dear father, brother and uncle on the 15th anniversary of his death. Always missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace. John, Paul, Simone, Raphael and families.

AXISA – JOHN. In loving memory of our dear father on the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear father VICTOR on the 27th anniversary of his death. Fondly loved and cherished by his sons and daughters, Alex, Edward, Jennifer and Catherine and their families.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of LEO, today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Carmeline, his daughters Gretel and Glenda, his son-in-law Nissim, his grandsons Zach and Noah, his brothers Roger and Clive, and their spouses, relatives and friends. “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet water, he refreshes my soul… surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23.

In loving memory of JOSEPH SOLER today being the 12th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Time and years slip gently by, Yet love and memories never die. So sadly missed yet so close to our hearts. Marceline and Joseph, Marie, widow of his son Denis, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

