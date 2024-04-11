Statues of the Risen Christ

In the very short news item titled ‘Easter processions in several localities’ (April 1) the writer stated that “in Malta, there are 14 statues of the Risen Christ and six others in Gozo”. The stated figures are incorrect.

The traditional run with the statue of the Risen Christ in Cospicua. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

For the record, the following are the correct figures: in Malta, there are 16 (not 14) religious processions which feature this statue and, in Gozo, there are 10 (not six). Furthermore, there are at least another 11 statues in Malta that are not carried in formal religious processions: three of them are displayed in three churches and another four are displayed in band clubs. This is apart from another four statues carried in band club demonstrations in their four respective localities.

Further information, and colour photos of almost all the statues, may be viewed in my 2012 publication titled Il-Vari tal-Ġimgħa Mqaddsa fil-Gżejjer Maltin, pp. 236-254.

Joseph Grima – Qormi

Only Church of God

I refer to letter ‘Religion and free speech’ (November 5, 2023) wherein the author rightly notes that other religions are also adamant that they are the “truth”.

Profound conviction, equally deep faith and the study and help of apologetics and hermeneutics, could, perhaps, lead to deduce which one of them is the truth.

I believe that God has conveyed His testimony that the Catholic Church is the one and only Church of God. He did so to us in many ways but, chiefly, by setting before our eyes the unique and marvellous characteristics of the Church herself, that is, her miraculous unity with worldwide Catholicity, her sanctity, her gift of miracles and her unconquerable stability.

Even St Paul wrote that the Church is the foundation and column of the truth.

I would agree with the apostle Peter who said: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

He is the only one who not only claimed to be God but proved to be God. When I compare this to all other claimants of all other religions, it’s like the poet who said the “night has a thousand eyes and the day has but one; yet, the light of the bright world dies with the dying sun”.

At the midnight of human ignorance, there are a lot of lights in the sky. At noon, there’s only one. And that’s Jesus Christ, the light of the world. Based on the evidence of who He was, there really aren’t any competitors.

So, I cast my lot with Him-not the one who claimed wisdom, Confucius; or the one who claimed enlightenment, Buddha; or the one who claimed to be a prophet, Muhammad but the one who claimed to be God in human flesh. The one who declared: “Before Abraham was born, I am” and proved it (from book The case for faith by Lee Strobel).

The verdict is easy.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar