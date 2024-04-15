Obituary

MICALLEF. On April 13, CARMEN née Camilleri, of Birkirkara, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church to be reunited with her late husband Frank. She leaves to mourn her immeasurable loss her son Carmel and his wife Svetlana, her siblings Verġinia and Manuel, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16 at 9.15am at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank Sr Marika, Sr Phyllace and all the nuns, carers and staff at Pax et Bonum Care Home, Mosta for their loving and dedicated care to dear Mum over the past few years. No flowers by request but donations to Pax et Bonum Care Home, Mosta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEGAETANO. In loving memory of VINCENT DEGAETANO, A&CE, today the 39th anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

FARRUGIA – TESSA. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

MICALLEF – MARLENE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

NAUDI – PHILIP. Treasured and loving memories of a special brother today being his fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his sister Marty and her husband Philip, their children and grandchildren, his brother James, other relatives and friends, also his cats he loved so much. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VON BROCKDORFF – VERONICA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever missed and never forgotten by his children David, Vanessa, Nicholas and Alina and her grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.