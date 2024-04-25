Obituaries

ASCIAK. On April 24, MARION, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by the love of her family to be reunited with her late husband Wilfrid and son Ralph. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter-in-law Vanessa, widow of Ralph, her children Gordon and Helen, Rozanne and Darryl Zarb Cousin, Mark and Helene, her grandchildren Gordon Jr., Andrew and Rachel, Matthew and Kayley, Michael and Nicola, Marcus and Eve, her great-grandchildren Alexandra, Raphael, Jack and Milana, her brother Alex and her beloved carer Relly who looked after her with such great devotion as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Friday, April 26, at 8.30am, at Balluta parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at The Imperial care home for their dedication and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On April 21, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOHN, of Birkirkara, former director at M. Demajo Group, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his beloved wife Florence, his children Adrian, Colin and wife Yoko Negishi, David and his partner Francesca Farrugia, his grandchildren Mattia, Andrea and Chiara, his sisters Antoinette Vella and Marica Attard, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, April 27, at 8am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On April 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, BERTU, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Lucy, his son Kevin, his grandchildren Dylan and Daniel, Raymond, widower of his daughter Marianne, his siblings Maria, Georgia and Charles, their respective spouses, his in-laws and their families, his nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, April 26, at 7.45am for Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – JOE. Lingering memories of a wonderful husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his passing to a better life. So lovingly remembered by his wife Marionne, Sandra and Giuseppe and Marco, Kenneth and Marieta. Rest in God’s peace dearest Joe.

COLEIRO. Unfading memories of my dear father FRANS on the 55th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOELAN VELLA on the 23rd anniversary of his call to eternal life Time may pass and fade away, But the love for you still Grows stronger each day. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul today, Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm at St Anne’s church, Żebbiegħ, Mġarr.

