‘Vjaġġaturi’, within ‘Impact’, a Qormi youth group, have spent a weekend in Gozo. The theme of their stay was ‘The life of a leader’. For around eight months, these youths have been learning how to become future leaders. They’ve chosen Gozo as their base because they all initially agreed on having the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu as their religious guide.

As the list keeps growing, the current members hope that one day all would become leaders. Youths, aged 13-23, are invited to join the group in order to learn more about who they are and grow closer to God.

‘Impact’ was formed by archpriest Ewkarist Zammit in 2018. After a year, the group opened its doors to the public and has been welcoming youngsters for the past five years.

While leaders meet every Monday to plan, organise, further their knowledge and socialise, every Friday at 8pm, sessions are held for members aged 13-23 at St Sebastian youth centre, Qormi. During the meetings youths are also taught how to be creative and work within a team, featuring a variety of skills.

The group’s motto is ‘Together as a family we discover how through God’s faith we can find who we truly are... unique individuals’.

During summer, events are also organised for members to pour their energy into and work together for the public to view and enjoy their efforts. Last year, the group held its first musical, Il-Ġrajja tal-Ġungla. Work on this year’s event has already started, with the group’s second musical, Belle u l-Mostru, being staged in September.

More details will be available on Impact’s Facebook page.

For more information, you can get in touch with the group on Instagram.