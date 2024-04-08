Obituary

ZAMMIT. On April 5, MARIO, from Msida, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his wife Mary Rose, his children Keith and his wife Joanna, Mark and his wife Romina, his grandchildren Amy Victoria, Martina and Kristell Marie, his siblings Leonard and his wife Tonia, Josette widow of Charles, his brother in-law Joseph and his wife Marthese, Charlie widower of his sister in-law Mildred, his nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital on Tuesday, April 9 at 1.30pm for the Msida Parish Church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 23rd anniversary of the passing to eternal life of VICTOR J. PACE, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GOUDER – LINA. Fondly remembered today and always. Francis, Simone, Karl, Simon and Nicky.

MIFSUD – NEVILLE. Remembering him on the first anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.