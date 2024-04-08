The 1798 uprising

I was happy to note that the plaque at the Barrakka Gardens to commemorate the uprising of the Maltese against the French in 1798 has, thanks to natural causes, become difficult to read.

Re-enactors stage a recreation of Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of the island in 1798. File photo: Times of Malta

That plaque, in three languages, is thanking the Portuguese for their part in joining the Maltese on that faithful day of September 2, 1798, in Rabat, even suffering along with the Maltese a number of casualties.

I could never comprehend how the Portuguese navy, which arrived off Malta on September 19, 1798 could have been at Rabat on the 2nd.

Thomas Zerafa – Naxxar

Obstructed public spaces

A month on from the foot scooter ban, our pavements are free from the obstruction of scooters left, simply because the government failed to introduce promised parking bays, again after it was warned not to adopt a dockless system. Still, rubbish bags, parked cars, steps, garage ramps and street furniture obstruct our pavements and footpaths to this day.

Will nothing be done to complete the process of clearing our footpaths of obstructions? Where is the public outcry?

It is high time to re-evaluate how we use public space to make walking and rolling, for those using wheelchairs, prams and mobility devices, safe and convenient.

The government should act now on its sworn national transport strategy commitment to safe walkable (and cyclable) towns and villages by 2025 while public opinion and approval of clear footpaths is at an all-time high.

With just nine months to go. The clock’s ticking.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s