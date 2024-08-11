Obituaries

ATTARD – On August 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JEAN PAUL, aged 34, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved parents Lucienne and Michael, his dearest siblings Michel and his wife Martina, Luke, Andrea and her husband Benjamin Farrugia, and Rebecca and her husband Andrew Scicluna, his most precious niece Giulia, his nephews Michael and Nicholas, his aunts and uncles, all his cousins, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, August 12, for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Inspire Foundation will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Emergency department and the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital.

BORG. On August 7, TERESA FLOWER, at Mater Dei Hospital, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Ignatius, Raymond and his wife Anna and their much beloved children, Yanika and her husband Jean Marc, and Jan, together with her sister-in-law Lina Claridge and her children Patricia and Anita and their families, other relatives and friends, both in Malta and abroad. A devoted mother, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei tomorrow Monday, August 12, at 1pm for the parish church of Maria Bambina Archipretal Church, Mellieħa, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the medical staff, nurses, and carers who have looked after her with such care and devotion over the years. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of EDWIN, on August 2, in Etobicoke, Canada, at the age of 86. He will be missed by his wife Edith, née Brockdorff, his children Stephanie, and Pamela and her husband John, his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, his sister Rose Mary in Malta, relatives from his wife’s side, and all other relatives and friends in Canada, USA and Malta. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

BRINCAU. In loving memory of JESSIE on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Mary Rose and family.

DEBATTISTA. Treasured memories of our dear brother WALTER on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sorely missed, never forgotten and forever loved. May he rest in peace. Lina, Bice, Marouska and other relatives.

DEPARES. In loving memory of Joseph F, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Violet, his son-in-law Philip, his grandchildren Alexia, Philip, Chiara and Kristina and his great-grandchildren Lucia, Alex and Pippa. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH – JOSEPH D. 10 years of loving you from afar since we last held your hands as you peacefully took that final breath. So many memories left behind, so many empty spaces. We miss you so much, your loving wife Mary, your children Alexander and Diana, Elaine and Salv, Marie Louise and Gordon, your grandchildren Mia, Max, Ed and Seb. Rest in peace dearest husband, papa and nannu Joe.

GRECH – MAURICE. Precious memories of a beloved father and nannu on the 29th anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace. Joe and Marcy, and his grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a beloved father and grand­father on the first anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his dear soul will be celebrated on August 13 at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

In fond memory of our dear mother on the 36th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. ANNE DOROTHY CUSCHIERI – Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie Thérèse, Joanna and Andrew, Gabi, Kathryna and Graham, Edward, Andrew, her grandchildren Thomas and Mandy, Timmy, Chime, Phillip and Marlis, Emma and Rudi, Stephan and Christina, Julian, Hannah and Miguel, Annabelle and Josh, her gre-eat-grandchildren Emilia, Charlotte, Benjamin, Giuseppe, Mia and Nicky.

In loving memory of GEORGE HILI on the fifth anniversary of his death, August 10, 2019. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife Carmen, his children Jesmond, Alexandra and Steve, their wives Marie-Therese, and Kathryn, his grandchildren Dorothy, Darren, Holly, Harry, Finn, Nathan and Indri, his great-grandchildren Krysal, Kayden and Elena and Matthias, his brother Manuel, sister-in-law Tessie, their families, his best friend Joe and all his relatives and friends.

In loving memory of MARLENE SCHEMBRI née Pace Moore. The 10th anniversary of her demise on August 15, 2014. Never forgotten by her husband John, her son Peter Paul and his wife Joanne, her sister Anna, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANOLA MASINI - On the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and forever loved by Franco, Mariella and Pierre, Francesca and Reuben and grandsons Luke and Ben. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ETIENNE ATTARD (2.6.85 - 10.8.20). Never forgotten, mum Lourdes, dad Raymond, brother Matthew and nanna Ġuża. Nothing can ever take away a love the heart holds dear. Rest in peace.

FRANK ABELA - In fondest memory of an affectionate wonderful father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by his children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr NICHOLAS VASSALLO (former lecturer at Junior College), Saturday, August 17 being the first anniversary of his demise. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by his wife Joyce, daughter Annabel and husband Simon, son Melvyn and wife Roseanne, his five grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, August 18 at 9.30am at St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Following the recent passing of our beloved SALVINA BONANNO the Bonanno family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei Hospital and SAMOC for their exceptional care and support during the last months of her illness. Your kindness and compassion have been a great comfort to us during this difficult time. Special thanks go to the reverend clergy who celebrated her funeral Mass, and to all those who attended the funeral, sent cards, flowers, donations, messages of condolence on social media, and offered support in various ways on the sad passing of our beloved Salvina Bonanno, who went to meet the Risen Lord on July 17, 2024. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We ask you to join us in praying for the repose of her soul.

ĠANNI BONNICI – Cherished and unfading memories of a very beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away, August 17, 2019. Fondly remembered by his beloved wife Pauline, his children Hermann and his wife Joan, Kurt and his wife Rosella, his grandchildren Iona, Racquel, Yves, Alicia and Samyrah. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, August 18 at 9.30am at Attard parish church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUIDO DE MARCO (August 12, 2010). In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, August 12 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

