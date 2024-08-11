Malta finds itself at a delicate juncture, caught between an economy fuelled by cheap labour and a growing backlash against the very workers who have kept the same economy on steroids.

We’ve opened the floodgates, and now it’s nearly impossible to control the flow without unleashing a torrent of problems. For the past decade or so, Malta’s economy, which was built on inexpensive labour from outside the EU, is now grappling with the consequences of that dependency.

The government is embarking on a crackdown on third-country nationals (TCNs), especially those working as cab drivers and food couriers, while conspicuously overlooking sectors like construction, where TCNs are heavily employed.

The roots of this issue lie in a fundamental disconnect between the needs of the economy and the general population. While EU nationals living in Malta are gainfully employed, most Maltese citizens avoid menial jobs, or are comfortably employed with the government, the country turned to TCNs to fill the gap. Ask any restaurant owner and they will tell you that while the Maltese might accept jobs as cashiers, they refuse to take on roles like waiters or dishwashers. Building contractors, farmers, tradesmen, you name it, will echo a similar sentiment.

The government’s clampdown on TCNs, especially in the gig economy, threatens to disrupt the very services we have come to rely on

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we became accustomed to conveniences like home-delivered food and cheaper taxi services, largely provided by TCNs. However, while these workers were serving our needs, we complained about their presence, fully aware that they were working for salaries many of us Maltese would decline.

This hypocrisy has led us to the current crisis, where the government’s clampdown on TCNs, especially in the gig economy, threatens to disrupt the very services we have come to rely on. In other words, we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The government has a duty to enforce regulations and ensure that TCNs operating in Malta have valid work permits. However, this enforcement comes at a cost.

It is even leading to disturbing scenes in our streets with reports of racial profiling and stereotyping, risking fuelling antagonism and discrimination towards TCNs.

The situation becomes even sadder when we consider the plight of many Asian nationals who spent their life savings to agencies for the promise of work in a European country, only to find out they are now stuck in limbo, or with no support structure, or being pushed out of the country.

The government must not lose sight of its humanity in this crackdown. Hundreds of workers are trapped in a system that exploits their vulnerability, and the authorities must be held accountable for allowing this situation to develop.

The Maltese, too, must confront the uncomfortable reality that certain jobs may remain unfilled, potentially leading to service disruptions.

Malta can plug any shortage of workers with people who are already living here: we have hundreds of young refugees and asylum seekers eager to contribute, yet they have been elbowed out of the system, leaving them in a perpetual limbo where they have nothing to do – unless they work illegally.

We need to remember another crucial fact. Without TCNs, essential sectors like Malta’s health and care sectors could potentially collapse. While many may live with the prospect of more expensive cabs and fewer couriers to deliver our take-aways, we simply cannot afford to see a dramatic shortage of nurses and carers for the elderly.

Before hastily calling for the expulsion of all TCNs, we need a comprehensive strategy that breaks the cycle of abuse, and ensures that those performing essential work are not hindered by bureaucratic obstacles or discriminatory practices.

If Malta fails to act thoughtfully, the consequences will be both economical and moral.