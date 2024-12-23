In Memoriam

BUGEJA – VINCENT. Unfading and loving memories of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Frances, Katya and Karen and his grandchildren. Today’s 6.30pm mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI BONAVITA. In loving memory of our parents JOHN and JANE who passed to eternal life 36 and 47 years ago, respectively. Always in our hearts. Their sons Joe and Noel and his wife Miriam, and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of FRANCIS, a beloved father, today the 70th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in my thoughts and prayers. Bernadette.

FARRUGIA − JOSEPH B.SC.,B.E.&A., A.&C.E. In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Gillian, Monica, Anne, Louise and their families.

PRECA. Honouring the cherished memory of dear VIOLET on the 24th anniversary of her passing. Forever remembered and deeply missed by her children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER – VICTOR. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, especially today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten. Jackie and George, Sue and Vanni, George and Guilia, Luke and Michela.

TORTELL – MARTIN EDWARD, 4.3.’69-23.12.2000. Unfading and very happy memories of a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Sadly missed by dad, Stephanie, John and Hugh and all his relatives and friends. Rest in peace Marty.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear mother SALVINA, on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children Alexandra, Mark and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of AUDREY CAMILLERI (30.10.1974 - 23.12.2022). So sadly missed by her husband Matthew, her sons Jeremy and Timmy, her parents Josè and Lilian Pillow, her in-laws and many friends on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. The sweet memory of her shall remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

