As 2024 draws to a close, Syria stands at a historic crossroads. The fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8 – once thought impossible – has become a reality. While this moment marks the end of a brutal 53-year-long dictatorship, it is not the conclusion of Syria’s painful journey through conflict, hardship and civil war. Instead, it is a decisive turning point: one that will either rebuild the nation or plunge it into further chaos.

The road ahead is clear yet challenging. It can choose the path of revenge and retribution, seeking to settle old scores from decades of suffering. Alternatively, it can take the path of reconciliation, justice, equity and collective nation-building. The decisions made today will determine whether Syria moves toward unity, peace and prosperity, or slips back into divisiveness, anarchy and sectarian strife.

At this crucial time, Syria needs wisdom, patience and strength. Its leaders, communities and all stakeholders must work together, prioritising the nation over personal grievances or short-term gains.

True justice is not about vengeance; it is about fairness, accountability and ensuring that all Syrians have a voice in shaping their country’s future. Policies adopted now may not always be popular but they must be constructive, enduring and focused on rebuilding a fractured nation.

Syria can draw powerful lessons from the past. A profound example lies in the conquest of Mecca, a pivotal moment in history that offers timeless guidance. Nearly 1,500 years ago, the Prophet Muhammad entered Mecca as a victorious leader after years of persecution at the hands of its inhabitants. The Muslims had been mocked, insulted, humiliated, beaten and driven from their homes. Yet, on the day of victory, the Prophet Muhammad demonstrated unparalleled forgiveness and magnanimity.

When he addressed the defeated Meccans, he asked: “Tell me what punishment you should have for the cruelties and injustices you committed?” The Meccans, in humility, responded: “We expect you to treat us as Prophet Joseph treated his erring brothers.”

Hearing this plea, the Prophet Muhammad declared: “By God, you will have no punishment today and no reproof.” He then announced a general amnesty, forgiving even his most bitter enemies. This act of mercy and reconciliation transformed hardened opponents into devoted allies and set the foundation for peace, unity and prosperity.

Equally remarkable was the humility displayed by the prophet on that historic day. Despite his triumph, he entered Mecca not with arrogance but with profound gratitude. With his head bowed low in humility, he forbade any words or acts of humiliation toward the Meccans. Instead of indulging in victory celebrations, he focused on reconciliation, fostering harmony and healing deep wounds. His leadership turned hatred into compassion, animosity into collaboration and despair into hope.

Syria stands in a similar moment of triumph and transition. The path forward requires emulating this spirit of forgiveness and humility. The wounds of the past must not fuel further divisions but, instead, serve as a catalyst for unity, justice and nation-building. Forgiveness does not mean ignoring wrongs – it means moving past them in a way that prioritises healing and collective progress. It means ensuring justice serves all Syrians, not just a privileged few.

The people of Syria must rise above vengeance and sectarian divides, choosing to rebuild their nation together. Leaders must act with wisdom and selflessness, guiding Syria toward reconciliation and governance rooted in fairness, transparency and equity. This is not the time for triumphalism or settling scores – it is the time to forge a shared future.

The guidance of Almighty God, as revealed in principles of peace, forgiveness and reconciliation, reminds us that “reconciliation is best” in all matters. For Syria, this is the moment to embrace that path. By choosing reconciliation over retribution, Syria can heal, unite and move toward a future of democracy, stability and prosperity.

This decisive moment holds the promise of light after years of darkness – a chance to create a brighter, more just future for generations to come.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.