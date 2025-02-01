In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Angela and her husband Stephen, Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FARRUGIA – JOE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Astrid, Jason, Ramon, Naomi, Amy and Carla.

MIFSUD – Sr ROSE MIFSUD. Fondest and treasured memories of our beloved sister of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 1, 2022. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

Holy Mass for the repose of the soul of Dr GEORGE JOHN HYZLER on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life will be celebrated at St Paul Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 11am. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In cherished and loving memory of MIRIAM SPITERI PARIS née GERADA tomorrow being the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sorely missed and forever living in our heart. Fondly remembered by her beloved husband George, her son Nicholas and his wife Alessia, grandchildren Edward, Kate and Greg, her mother Bernadette Gerada, siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A year ago, my life changed forever. Though I grapple with the void your absence has left, I find strength in the love and the beautiful memories of the life we shared. I will for ever remember you with immense love and gratitude. Lord, grant her eternal rest A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, at 11am, at Our Lady of Lourdes chapel at the Capuchin Friary in Floriana.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.