Obituaries

HUNT. On February 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, GILLIAN ENA, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Stephen and his wife Sandie, grandchildren Ben and Sophie, great-grandchildren Chloe, Olivia, Hetty and Ben, and Sophie’s partners Beth and Dave, brother Geoff and his wife Helen, her partner Mario and his family, her extended family in the UK and so many close friends in both the UK and in Malta. A small service followed by interment at Mosta cemetery will be held on Friday, February 14, at 4pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. JOSEPH, known as Peppi tal-profs, widower of Pawla, of Wardija, limits of St Paul’s Bay, went to meet the risen Lord on February 8, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 90 years. Deeply missed by his beloved children Anthony and his wife Carmen, Andrew and his wife Vanessa, his grandchildren Josepha and her husband Clayton, Fantino, JeanPaul, Jessica and their fiancés, his great-granddaughter Domenique, his sister Victoria, his partner Maria, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, at 7am for Marija Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where a mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On February 7, Dr GEGE, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. He will be remembered dearly by his children Carla and her partner Gavin, Luca and his wife Louisa, Renata and her husband Edward, and their mother Suzanne, his nine beloved grandchildren Alex, Sasha, Sam, Eva, Lisa, Tom, Joe, Alice and Ella, and his siblings Marisa and her husband John, Vanna, Martin and Tony and his wife Alison, nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and colleagues. Mass in celebration of Gege’s life will be held tomorrow Tuesday, February 11, at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grandchildren and family. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – EDGAR. Treasured memories of our beloved father, today the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Mario, Guido, Joe and Henri, and their families.

A caring physician and gentleman Dr PATRICK FRENDO, 14.2.2023 In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lina, Daphne and Valibor, Christine, Annelise and Flavio, Rachel and Clayton, and grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Mason and Blake. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Friday, February 14th at 6pm at St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, Malta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

RICHARD SO LER, MD, FRCS A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dear Richard you left us so abruptly 27 years ago. Lovingly remembered by Louise, Debbie and Georges, Malcolm, Sophie, Tara and Matthew A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of rest