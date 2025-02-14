Obituaries

MUSCAT. On February 10, MARIO, of Birkirkara, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Christopher, widower of Sonia, Julian and his wife Josephine, Elizabeth and her husband Stephen and Doriann and her husband Melvin, his grandchildren Leah, Isaac, Matthew, Jake and Ethan, his sister, his in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, February 14, at 7.45am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA. On February 13, LINA, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Maurice, her children Ivan, Karen, Martin and his wife Josianne, her grandchildren Nikolai, Andrew, Abby Jo and Matthew, her brother Mario and his wife Doris, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 15, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Stroke Ward, Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

TERRIBILE. On February 13, TONY, of Sliema, aged 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his sister Marlene and her husband Alfred, his nephew Massimo and his daughter Mia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, February 15, at 8.15am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLUS. Remembering our dearest father MICHAEL on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by Doreen, John and Roberta and their families.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – FRANCIS. Happy Valentine’s Day dad. On your 10th anniversary. Miss you, Benita.

TONNA – ĠUŻEPPI. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO. Loving memories of MARGARET, née Pace Asciak, on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her friends.

In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO STIVALA on the fifth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, his children, their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply. A Mass in his memory will be said on Sunday, February 16, at 7pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

