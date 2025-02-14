The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an exclusive investigation on how Malta was used as a base by a murdered Turkish-Cypriot businessman who allegedly ran an illegal betting network worth €75 million monthly.

The newspaper also features an article about HSBC Malta which was unaware of a potential sale until the day it was announced.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that the court has confirmed the rejection of Repubblika’s request of criminal action against Pilatus Bank officials. Its front page also features an article about a protest against the magisterial inquiry reform which is to be held on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s speech in parliament about the cost of living.

L-Orizzont leads with a report from the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) conference which discussed the national strategy for the reform of the lands registrations system for the next 10 years.

The paper's second front page article is on the need for drastic action to be taken to address Malta’s low birth-rate.