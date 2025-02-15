Obituary

VELLA. On February 14, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARY, of Valletta, residing in Sliema, widow of Saviour, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Josette, her son Simon and his wife Stefania, her grandsons Mark and his wife Lara, Matthew and his fiancée Karla, her sister Margaret, her brothers Frank and Alfred, her in-laws Mary and Alfred Vella, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, February 17, at 10am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – GIORGINA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on February 15, 1991. Victor and Liana.

DELIA. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, WALTER, on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marianne, children Suzette, Peter and Nicola and their families. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

FENECH – LUCY. Remembering our dearest mother especially today, the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Her children Joan, Godfrey and David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of Judge AGOSTINO GAUCI MAISTRE, today being the 40th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

